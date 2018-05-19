National Security Committee endorses FATA-KP merger

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chairs Meeting of National Security Committee at PM House Islamabad on May 19, 2018.

The National Security Committee has endorsed the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the ministries to work out the constitutional, legal and administrative modalities in consultation with all the political parties in the Parliament.

The 23rd meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was held in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Prime Minister briefed the Committee that his consultations on the issue with the leaders of other political parties in Parliament had reflected a broad consensus on FATA-KP.

The Committee also endorsed the provision of additional well-monitored development funds for the FATA region during the next ten years.

The Committee expressed satisfaction on the principled stand taken by Pakistan on Kashmir and Palestine and its articulation at various world forums.

The Ministry of Interior presented details of the measures it had formulated to liberalize the visa regime, in particular for tourists and businesspersons.

The National Security Committee instructed the Interior Ministry to further refine its proposals and submit them for consideration in its next meeting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the Committee on the regional and global security situation.

The Committee resolved that Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace and security in the region and beyond.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, Miftah Ismail, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.

