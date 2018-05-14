National commission should decide if I’m a traitor or not, says Nawaz

May 14, 2018
Former PM Nawaz Sharif has called for the formation of a National Commission to probe whether or not he was a traitor.

“I am now being labeled a traitor,” he said. “Are those who imposed martial law and toppled elected governments patriots?”

“Nawaz Sharif is a patriot,” he said.

Mr. Sharif was addressing a PML-N rally in Buner. He criticized NAB chairman for taking notice on ‘fake news’.

“Chairman NAB claimed that I laundered $4.9 billion to India,” Sharif said. “He should also appear before the commission to prove his claims.”

He said the Supreme Court had disqualified him for not receiving salary from his son.

“Do you accept this decision?” he asked.

Nawaz Sharif needs no certificate of patriotism from anyone: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz lashed out at her father’s opponents for ‘declaring Nawaz Sharif a traitor over his recent interview to an English daily’.

“Nawaz Sharif needs no certificate of patriotism from anyone,” she said. “Despite pressure from the world, he made Pakistan an atomic power”.

“Could he be a traitor?” she asked.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified and barred from leading PML-N for life but still he is the most popular leader of the country.

