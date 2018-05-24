A day after the parliamentary committee cleared the amendment bill calling for the merger of FATA with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, lawmakers in the National Assembly will vote on the bill Thursday. The session has begun.

The PM and 104 lawmakers are currently present in Parliament. Thirty-five PML-N lawmakers are absent.

On Wednesday, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a session with PML-N’s Barrister Zafarullah, PPP leader Sherry Rehman, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Sherpao. They finally agreed upon the amendment bill for the merger. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members boycotted the session.

The federal cabinet had approved the amendment earlier this week.

On December 14, 2016, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly adopted a resolution in favour of merging FATA with the province. The purpose was to rehabilitate and reconstruct the infrastructure, including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities. The federal cabinet approved the formation of a high-level national implementation committee for FATA reforms on December 26 last year.

Imran Khan in attendance

PTI chief Imran Khan, who generally boycotts National Assembly sessions, will attend today’s session to cast his vote. Opposition Leader of the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said remarked that Mr Khan should have attended sessions on other important issues as well. According to Mr Khan, he would have attended the sessions had the opposition leader been a strong one.

The PTI chief said that it was the responsibility of the PM to run the assembly. “It is the prime minister who empowers the assembly,” he said.

Why the opposition?

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl are opposing the merger.

According to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, the merger is an attempt to divide the Pashtuns. “If the government is so concerned about FATA, it should give a separate province status to FATA through a referendum,” said Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel, a senator of the party.

JUI-F, which believes the reforms are part of a ‘global conspiracy’, also demands a separate province for the tribal people. Maulana Mir Zaman, an MNA of the party, said the committee was tasked to propose reforms for mainstreaming FATA and not to suggest its merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. According to him, the FATA reforms committee violated its mandate by suggesting the merger.

Both JUI-F and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party are allies of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

The flip side

There are ways in which the merger will empower the people of FATA.

According to the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution, the seats for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from 126 after the province merges with FATA. The general seats of the provincial assembly will increase from 99 to 117 while the seats for women will increase from 22 to 26. The seats for religious minorities will become four instead of three.

FATA is currently governed by the British-era Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) law. FCR hands out collective punishments to entire tribes. FATA does not have courts. It does not have a regular police either. Under the FCR, women cannot inherit property, which disenfranchises its approximately 2.4 million women.

Gradually, the reforms are expected to improve the situation. The FCR is expected be abolished after the merger. On paper, the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court has been extended to FATA. Practical implementation has yet to be rolled out.

Click here to read this story in Urdu

(This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly)

Story first published: 24th May 2018