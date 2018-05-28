Nasir Saeed Khosa named Punjab caretaker CM

The Punjab government and opposition have named Nasir Saeed Khosa as the caretaker Chief Minister.

CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and PTI opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed have reached consensus over the name of Mr. Khosa.

Glad to announce that Leader of the opposition Punjab and I have agreed on the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab for interim setup. Another step towards strengthening democratic process. pic.twitter.com/FVfU5Edqgk — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2018

Profile

Nasir Mehmood Khosa, a former bureaucrat from Dera Ghazi Khan, has served as principal secretary under former PM Nawaz Sharif in 2013.

He is the brother of senior Supreme Court Judge Asif Saeed Khosa, who was one of the members of apex court’s Panama bench that disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Tariq Saeed Khosa, Nasir Khosa’s another brother, has served as DG FIA and IG Balochistan.

Story first published: 28th May 2018