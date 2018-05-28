Nasir Saeed Khosa named Punjab caretaker CM

May 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Punjab government and opposition have named Nasir Saeed Khosa as the caretaker Chief Minister.

CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and PTI opposition leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed have reached consensus over the name of Mr. Khosa.

Profile

Nasir Mehmood Khosa, a former bureaucrat from Dera Ghazi Khan, has served as principal secretary under former PM Nawaz Sharif in 2013.

He is the brother of senior Supreme Court Judge Asif Saeed Khosa, who was one of the members of apex court’s Panama bench that disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Tariq Saeed Khosa, Nasir Khosa’s another brother, has served as DG FIA and IG Balochistan.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th May 2018

 

See Also

Manzoor Afridi picked for KP caretaker CM

May 26, 2018 12:56 pm

Sikhs host Iftar dinner for Muslims in Sialkot

May 23, 2018 10:33 pm

Electables joining PTI due to my vision, says Imran Khan

May 22, 2018 8:22 pm

Shehbaz criticizes PTI over 100-day agenda

May 22, 2018 8:00 pm

PML-N MPA from Sargodha joins PTI

May 21, 2018 11:07 pm

Four bodies found in sacks at Sukkur Barrage

May 20, 2018 10:30 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 27 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.