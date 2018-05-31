Nasir Durrani recuses himself from Punjab caretaker CM post

May 31, 2018
Zia ur Rahman

Former IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Durrani has excused himself from taking over as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister citing personal engagements.

According to details, Mr. Durrani said he could not take the responsibility due to personal engagements.

Former bureaucrat Nasir Saeed Khosa had already recused himself from taking over as Punjab’s caretaker CM after the PTI withdrawn its support for his nomination.

Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI leader, said Mr. Khosa’s candidature was withdrawn after the party received negative public opinion.

Mr. Chaudhry said that they respect him and he is an honourable person, however, he said a candidate should not be controversial.

The PTI tabled two more names−former IG KP Nasir Durrani and renowned political scientist Hasan Askari− for the slot of Punjab caretaker CM.

The matter would be referred to the parliamentary committee, if the government and opposition failed develop consensus over the name of caretaker CM.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st May 2018

 

