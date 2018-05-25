Naeem ul Haque takes U-turn over slapping incident – Watch



Contrary to what some media is projecting IK never appreciated the slap but commended me for countering the abusive and false onslaught of Danial. IK never encourages use of violence anywhere anytime.

— Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 25, 2018

Haque first claimed that Imran Khan appreciated him for slapping Daniyal, and later denied this statement. And, when contacted by Samaa, the PTI leader said that Khan had not appreciated the slap, but only the verbal response.“Contrary to what some media is projecting IK never appreciated the slap but commended me for countering the abusive and false onslaught of Danial. IK never encourages use of violence anywhere anytime,” said Naeem on Twitter.On Tuesday, Haque lost his temper during talk-show on a TV channel.The brawl erupted when Aziz, the minister for Privatisation, called Haq a ‘thief’, and in reaction, the PTI spokesman slapped on his political opponents’ face.

Story first published: 25th May 2018