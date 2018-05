Video Published in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Naeemul Haque on Tuesday lost his temper during talk-show on a TV channel and slapped PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz while arguing with him.They appeared on Geo’s “Aapas Ki Baat” programme with journalist Iftikhar Ahmed and PPP lawmaker Nafisa Shah as guests.The brawl erupted when Aziz, the minister for Privatisation, called Haq a ‘thief’, and in reaction, the PTI spokesman slapped on his political opponents’ face.

Story first published: 23rd May 2018