Naeem ul Haque says slapping Danyal was an ‘unfortunate’ reaction

May 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

It was an unfortunate spur-of-the-moment reaction, said PTI chief Imran Khan’s spokesperson Naeem ul Haque on Wednesday, referring to his action of slapping state minister Danyal Aziz on national TV. 

On Tuesday night during a current affairs show on Geo TV, Naeem ul Haque and Danyal Aziz got into an argument during which the latter called the former a thief.

Naeem ul Haque got angry and slapped Danyal Aziz live during the show.

PPP’s Nafisa Shah left the show in protest of the incident as the host tried to calm down the guests. Danyal Aziz did not react to the slap.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

