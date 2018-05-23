Naeem ul Haque says slapping Danyal was an ‘unfortunate’ reaction

It was an unfortunate spur-of-the-moment reaction, said PTI chief Imran Khan’s spokesperson Naeem ul Haque on Wednesday, referring to his action of slapping state minister Danyal Aziz on national TV.

While it was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction, Danial Azizs abusive language against PTI leadership and his attack on Pakistan army are regrettable unacceptable and condemnable. I hope he can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 23, 2018

On Tuesday night during a current affairs show on Geo TV, Naeem ul Haque and Danyal Aziz got into an argument during which the latter called the former a thief.

Naeem ul Haque got angry and slapped Danyal Aziz live during the show.

PPP’s Nafisa Shah left the show in protest of the incident as the host tried to calm down the guests. Danyal Aziz did not react to the slap.

