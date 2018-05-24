Naeem ul Haque did not even have the decency to apologise: Danyal

May 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




PTI's Naeem ul Haque did not even have the decency to apologise to me after he misbehaved with me, said state minister Danyal Aziz, on Thursday. 

Danyal Aziz was addressing the parliament in the presence of PTI chief Imran Khan, who had also attended the event.

"Instead of apologising to me and upholding the parliamentary standards, he blamed me for inciting his action based on a word," he said.

Danyal was referring to Naeem ul Haque slapping him live on national TV on Monday during a talk show on Geo TV.

One day after the confrontation happened, Naeem ul Haque said that 'it was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction'.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 24th May 2018

 

See Also

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 23 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 23 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 May 2018

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Fawad Ali

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.