NAB to investigate Naheed Khan, Safdar Abbasi in housing scheme scandal

NAB has decided to probe PPP’s Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi in an investigation linked to the illegal building of housing schemes on government lands.

According to the NAB spokesperson, Moazzam Ali Abbasi and Munawar Ali Abbasi will also be investigated. The suspects have been accused of building housing schemes on government lands.

Och Sharif’s Iftikhar Gillani and secretary railways track Punjab will be probed for the allegedly selling illegally railway land.

The NAB spokesperson said that an investigation was underway against a member of OGRA named Amir Naeem, who is facing charges of corruption and using undue influence.

Story first published: 8th May 2018