NAB to investigate Naheed Khan, Safdar Abbasi in housing scheme scandal

May 8, 2018
Faizan Afzal

NAB has decided to probe PPP’s Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi in an investigation linked to the illegal building of housing schemes on government lands. 

According to the NAB spokesperson, Moazzam Ali Abbasi and Munawar Ali Abbasi will also be investigated. The suspects have been accused of building housing schemes on government lands.

Och Sharif’s Iftikhar Gillani and secretary railways track Punjab will be probed for the allegedly selling illegally railway land.

The NAB spokesperson said that an investigation was underway against a member of OGRA named Amir Naeem, who is facing charges of corruption and using undue influence.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 8th May 2018

 

See Also

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar’s Senate membership

May 8, 2018 4:46 pm

Sindh CM accuses Imran Khan of disrupting peace in Karachi

May 8, 2018 1:29 pm

Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Karachi

May 8, 2018 12:40 am

People’s thumb, not umpire’s finger will rule in next elections, says Nawaz

May 7, 2018 9:21 pm

Guard thwarts NAB officer’s attempt to steal important documents

May 7, 2018 6:04 pm

MQM flays PPP, PSP at unity show in Karachi

May 5, 2018 9:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.