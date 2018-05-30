NAB says it has ‘irrefutable’ evidence against Bahria Town

May 30, 2018
Roohan Ahmed

The National Accountability Bureau has claimed that it has collected ‘irrefutable’ evidence against Bahria Town, establishing that the property giant illegally acquired thousands of acres of land in Karachi.

On May 4, the Supreme Court had barred Bahria Town from selling or allotting land in its Karachi housing scheme.

“The government land would go back to the government and the land of Bahria Town exchanged for the government land would go back to the Bahria Town,” the judgment said.

The court had ordered NAB to investigate that how MDA transferred land to Bahria Town and file cases against all those responsible for committing crime at any level.

A NAB board meeting was held on Wednesday to review the progress on investigation against Bahria Town, MDA officials and other Govt functionaries.

In a press release, the accountability watchdog said that the Revenue officials, Malir Development Authority and Sindh Building Control Authority had helped Bahria Town illegally acquire thousands of acres of valuable government land situated on main Super Highway.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th May 2018

 

