NAB rejects Nawaz Sharif’s legal notice

The National Accountability Bureau has rejected Rs.1 billion legal notice served to its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal by former PM Nawaz Sharif .

“The bureau is working within ambit of the law and would continue to do so in future,” the NAB spokesperson said.

On May 24, Nawaz Sharif sent a legal notice to chairman NAB Javed Iqbal for ‘accusing’ him of transferring $4.9 billion to India.

The former PM has termed NAB chief’s accusations as pre-poll rigging and demanded an apology.

Nawaz stated in the notice that legal action would be taken against NAB chief if he did not apologise.

On May 8, the accountability watch dog, taking notice over a news report, initiated an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif for alleged money-laundering to India.

World Bank and State Bank of Pakistan had dismissed the media report and clarified that the money laundering reports hold no credibility.

Story first published: 25th May 2018