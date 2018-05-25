NAB rejects Nawaz Sharif’s legal notice

May 25, 2018
Faizan Afzal

The National Accountability Bureau has rejected Rs.1 billion legal notice served to its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal by former PM Nawaz Sharif .

“The bureau is working within ambit of the law and would continue to do so in future,” the NAB spokesperson said.

On May 24, Nawaz Sharif sent a legal notice to chairman NAB Javed Iqbal for ‘accusing’ him of transferring $4.9 billion to India.

The former PM has termed NAB chief’s accusations as pre-poll rigging and demanded an apology.

Nawaz stated in the notice that legal action would be taken against NAB chief if he did not apologise.

Also read: Apologise or resign, Nawaz sends notice to NAB chairman

On May 8, the accountability watch dog, taking notice over a news report, initiated an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif for alleged money-laundering to India.

World Bank and State Bank of Pakistan had dismissed the media report and clarified that the money laundering reports hold no credibility.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

See Also

Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave country: Zardari

May 25, 2018 9:32 pm

Nawaz Sharif demands inquiry commission on Asad Durrani’s book

May 25, 2018 8:15 pm

Pakistan calls for solving Kashmir, Palestine international disputes for world peace

May 25, 2018 1:56 pm

No law can stop treason case against Pervez Musharraf: Nawaz Sharif

May 25, 2018 1:30 pm

Sikh Indian officer saves Muslim man from mob

May 25, 2018 11:06 am

Pakistan bans screening of Indian movies in cinemas

May 24, 2018 11:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.