NAB launches probe against Bahria Town’s housing projects

The NAB has formally launched investigation against Bahria Town’s Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore housing projects in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed the officials the complete investigation within three months as ordered by the apex court.

On May 4, the Supreme Court had declared the procurement of land by Bahria Town for its projects in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Murree null and void, noting that the transfers and allotments of land to each project had been done unlawfully.

The apex court had ordered the accountability watchdog to file references against the individuals responsible for the transfers and to take action against them within three months.

