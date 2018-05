The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) spokesman Saif Abbasi.

“An inquiry is taking place against Abbas regarding the illegal sale of 300 plots in Bhains Colony,” NAB officials said. “He abused his powers.”

The former MQM spokesman has also served as a the former director of Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

Story first published: 17th May 2018