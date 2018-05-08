NA passes bill to support victims of acid attacks

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017, which was moved by Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon in the lower house of the parliament.

The bill aims at making provisions to specifically criminalize acid and burn related violence by providing fair and speedy trial of such heinous offences and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto (The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2017].

The House adopted all the amendments moved by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar. The bill offers free medical treatment and rehabilitation for acid burn victims besides outlining a process for conducting trials of accused in the shortest possible time.

Thanking the House on passage of the bill, Marvi Memom said that it took four years to pass the bill in the current form, expressing the hope that the bill would be also passed by upper house of the parliament.

She thanked treasury and opposition benches for supporting this important bill, adding the bill would help support the victims and bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

She said that with the introduction of this bill, the acid related crime incidents have come down while the documentaries that won Oscar Award, were also encouraged by such legislations.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill 2017.

The bill, moved by MNA Shazia Marri, prohibits the employment of children to regulate employment of adolescents in certain occupation and work.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Marri thanked all the members in helping pass the bill and expressed the hope that it would help speedy trial of such incidents. -APP

Story first published: 8th May 2018