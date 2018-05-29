I was dragged in courts to teach Nawaz a lesson, says Maryam

Daughter of former prime minister Maryam Nawaz said that she was dragged in cases to teach her father a lesson.

“Conspirators know how sensitive the relationship between father and a daughter is,” she said in a press conference. “They thought there is only a single way to make Nawaz Sharif bow down and that is to drag his daughter in court.”

“Daughters hold a special place in our religion and society.”

She said that her crime was that she believed her father to be on the right path.

“My crime is that I fully support the statements of my father.”

She went on to say that being Nawaz Sharif’s daughter is not a weakness but a strength.

She said that she is ready to face the punishment.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif stepped into the political field for change, not for power.

She stated that every proof that was presented in NAB was also presented in Supreme Court, then what happened that JIT involved her?

“This is a mindset that threatens to teach us lesson, it threatens an elected prime minister who has refused to bow down.”

“The crime of Nawaz Sharif is that gave Pakistan CPEC, invincible defence, modern infrastructure and peace in Balochistan,” said Maryam while reading his statement she recorded yesterday in the court.

National Accountability Bureau has filed three corruption cases against Sharif family in Accountability Court.

The cases were registered on Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case that also resulted in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as a lawmaker and prime minister.

Story first published: 29th May 2018