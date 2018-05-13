Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal to rise from Minar-e-Pakistan

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore today (Sunday). The rally will be the first since the religious alliance was revived.

In March this year, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other religious leaders formally announced the revival of MMA. Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami is the general secretary of this bloc of religious parties.

All the parties in MMA will now contest the upcoming election under MMA’s banner. On May 3, Jamaat-e-Islami parted ways with the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after five years.

MMA activists put up banners and flags in and outside the venue. Early on Sunday, Maulana Fazl, Sirajul Haq and other MMA leaders visited Iqbal Park to review the arrangements. According to them, there are 50,000 chairs.

“Today’s jalsa will prove that the people are with us,” said Maulana Fazl. “We are fighting for the rights of the people.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said they will give a programme for a change of political system.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

