Murder of labourers in Balochistan: CJP takes notice

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

File Photo

Chief Justice Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of killing of six labourers in Balochistan.

Chief Justice has summoned Chief Secretary and IG of the province, fixing the matter for hearing on May 11 at Quetta Registry.

Six labourers were killed by armed men in Kharan district on Friday.

The labourers, from Punjab, were working on a mobile tower and were sleeping in tents at the site when the gunmen attacked, local government official said, adding that “it appeared to be an act of terror”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, but Balochistan is home to a long-running ethnic Baloch insurgency aimed at seeking greater control over the province’s abundant mineral resources.

Kharan police has lodged a case and included terrorism clauses in the FIR.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th May 2018

 

