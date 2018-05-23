MQM invites Mustafa Kamal, Haqiqi faction to join protest against CM’s “hateful” remarks



Protest announced by Dr. Farooq Sattar at Liaqatabad No. 10 roundabout on 26th May at 10:00pm to condemn the statement of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah. #کراچی_کو_صوبہ_بناؤ

— Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) May 23, 2018

MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi tweeted that Dr Farooq Sattar announced the protest at Liaqatabad No 10 roundabout at 10pm on Saturday.According to Dr Sattar, he condemns the “hateful, derogatory, provocative and prejudiced” speech that CM Murad Ali Shah delivered during the Sindh Assembly session on Tuesday. “Zardari should rein in his CM,” he said. “I reject his statement.”MQM leader Kamran Tessori also demanded an apology from the CM. “The Sindh CM cursed the Mohajir nation,” he said. “Every Mohajir desires a province for his or her nation.”He demanded of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to make his CM apologise to the Mohajir community. “The CM should apologise within the next 24 hours, otherwise we will devise our strategy,” he said. “Our forefathers rendered countless sacrifices to create our beloved Pakistan. We will not seek your permission to create a province.”On Tuesday, the CM said that he curses everyone who wants a separate Karachi province. “You should be able to own the motherland you live on,” he said while addressing Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly. Hassan is an MQM lawmaker.“There was this man who would make hours-long speeches and you would listen to him, saying ‘Ji bhai, Ji bhai’,” the CM said. Other treasury members seated behind the CM smiled and thumped their desks.The CM said he condemned the Leader of the Opposition’s speech regarding a separate province. “I condemn and I curse all those who want a separate province,” he said.On Saturday, the opposition lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly had continued with their criticism of the PPP-led government’s lack of attention to social issues. MQM lawmakers had suggested that if the PPP did not change its attitude towards Karachi until the next assembly session, they would demand that the city be made a separate administrative unit.As the general elections approach, most Pakistani political parties pander to ethnic insecurities. The PPP has vowed to carve a province out of Punjab but is adamant to never let that happen in its stronghold, Sindh. The MQM, on the other hand, often renews calls for a separate province during its election campaigns. However, little practical efforts are made once the party manages to seat itself in power.

