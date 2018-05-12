MQM hindering Karachi’s development, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, says MQM is responsible for May 12, 2007 carnage in Karachi.

“In our struggle for an independent judiciary, we lost 14 workers on May 12 when a dictator was laughing and people of Karachi were collecting bodies,” Bilawal said while addressing his party’s rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

PPP held the rally to pay tribute to its workers killed during May 12, 2007 riots in which more than 50 people were killed in the city.

He blamed MQM for the violence.

“Armed wing of a political party was behind the bloodshed in Karachi, and MQM’s Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, who was Sindh Home Minister at that time, was the responsible,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto also denounced PTI for ‘attacking’ PPP workers at Hakeem Saeed ground where his party was preparing to hold a rally.

“People of Karachi will not accept Imran Khan in the shape of another Altaf Hussain.”

He claimed that MQM is a hurdle in Karachi’s development. “Neither they are doing anything nor allowing us to do.”

Story first published: 12th May 2018