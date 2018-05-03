MQM factions to hold joint rally on May 5

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahadurabad and PIB Colony factions will hold a joint gathering in Karachi on Saturday.
The rally will be held at Liaquatabad’s Tanki Ground.
President of MQM PIB Colony Dr. Farooq Sattar said that the event will be historic and good news have started to come.
“We will foil all conspiracies against the alliance,” he added.
The leader went on to say that Pakistan People’s Party can take the credit for the alliance if they want.
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 3rd May 2018