MQM factions to stage power show in Karachi

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahadurabad and PIB Colony factions will organize a joint gathering in Karachi on Saturday.

The rally will be held at Tanki Ground in Liaquatabad.

The arrangements for the meeting are being given final touches. MQM banners and camps have been placed across the city.

President of MQM PIB Colony group Dr. Farooq Sattar has said that the party will create history today.

“Those who are hatching conspiracies will fail and MQM is here to stay,” Sattar said. “We want corruption to end.”

Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 5th May 2018

 

