MQM can hold as many rallies as it wants, Karachi will vote for PPP: Murad

May 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is not the least bit concerned about MQM’s show of strength today (Saturday) at Tanki Ground, claiming that Karachi has decided it would vote for the PPP in the upcoming elections. 

“MQM can hold all the rallies it wants,” he said. “The situation in Karachi will not be like as it was before August 22.”

Murad said that it was strange how the MQM had remembered Liaquatabad all of a sudden after the PPP’s recent rally there.

The chief minister said that Karachi had rejected those who promoted hate. He said that it was the PPP government that had put an end to the black era.

Murad’s comments come hours before the MQM is expected to hold a rally in Liaquatabad. The PIB and Bahadurabad factions of the party, which had been in conflict since early February, will both be present at the rally to demonstrate unity.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th May 2018

 

See Also

Liaquatabad wants to know: 5 questions for the MQM

May 5, 2018 2:33 pm

Tank half full? Can MQM claw back Liaquatabad?

May 5, 2018 9:20 am

Explainer: You have a Bahria Town plot, now what?

May 4, 2018 11:29 pm

Bahria Town ghosts: Baloch hero Chakar Khan

May 4, 2018 10:08 pm

Bilawal seeks end to terrorism in Balochistan through NAP

May 4, 2018 9:06 pm

Heatwave alert: Five deaths in Sindh, low attendance in schools

May 4, 2018 1:27 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018
News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 04 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 04 May 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 04 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.