MNAs who quit PML-N were threatened with NAB cases, says Nawaz

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif says that the lawmakers who left the PML-N to form Janoobi Punjab Mahaz and later merged with the PTI, were threatened with NAB cases. 

"These few people who have left us (JPM) were told to immediately leave the PML-N and contest as independents or merge with PTI or they would be facing NAB cases," he said.

Nawaz Sharif said that he recognised only two to three people out of the 15 JPM members who had joined the PTI.

"I wasn't even able to identify them all," he said.

Nawaz said that the JPM members did not join the PTI out of their own free will but they were made to do so.
