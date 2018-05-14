MMA leaders vow to take up 2018 election challenge

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal held a large gathering at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on Sunday.

Leadership of the recently revived MMA assured supporters that the alliance will end dominance of ‘foreign powers’ in country’s politics, and transform Pakistan into an ‘Islamic welfare state’.

“Some controversial laws were passed in Pakistan on foreign pressure but we will not let anyone do this in future,” said MMA president Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“We are not truly a sovereign and free nation. Our parliament is being controlled from abroad, but Pakistan’s religious parties we will struggle for economic and political independence,” he said.

“There will be not rule of international lobbies in Pakistan but of the people of Pakistan… We have to make this country an Islamic welfare state,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said the MMA, which is coalition five major religio-political parties, will contest the upcoming general elections from across Pakistan with full strength.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq, who is MMA’s vice president, also addressed the rally. “My fight is against hunger, terrorism, corruption and injustice,” he said.

If MMA came into power, we will build sports grounds at every union council, provide free education and interest-free loans to youths, he pledged.

“Need of the hour is that we create an Islamic Pakistan, and not a new Pakistan,” he said.

