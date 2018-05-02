MEPCO finds PTI MNA guilty of electricity theft, fines him Rs1.7 million

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

MEPCO (Multan Electric Power Company) has fined PTI MNA Aamir Dogar Rs1.7 million for electricity theft on Wednesday. 

After conducting an investigation, MEPCO claims the PTI MNA is guilty of electricity theft. According to the power company, this knowledge became known to it a couple of months ago.

Dogar has categorically denied MEPCO’s accusations.

“I haven’t defaulted on payment of even a single unit of electricity that I have consumed,” he said. “I can’t imagine me or any family member of mine being guilty of electricity theft.”

A case of electricity theft has been registered against the MNA at Police Station Muzaffarabad. MEPCO has directed Dogar to pay the detection bill till May 7.

