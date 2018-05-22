Medicines available free of cost at DHQ Hospital Chiniot, says Shehbaz

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that medicines were available free of cost at the DHQ Hospital, Chiniot. 

The chief minister was addressing a crowd that had gathered during his visit to the DHQ Hospital Chiniot. Shehbaz heaped praise on the project and said that people were availing benefits from the hospital.

“At first no one was ready to come to this hospital,” he said. “Now, I feel pride in seeing scores of people admitting themselves here.”

The chief minister said that two machines had been brought into the hospital for dental surgeries.

DHQ Hospital Chiniot is an 80-bed hospital and was constructed in 1962 as a Trust donated by a Land Loard Mr. Mian Sheikh Fazal Elahi.

