Mayor Karachi vows to restore beauty of Empress Market

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that anti-encroachment operation around Empress Market in Saddar will continue throughout Ramadan to free the whole area from hundreds of push carts, patharas and other concrete encroachments.

The operation which started on May 20 was aimed at restoring the beauty of historical Empress Market, which is an icon in Karachi, and saving thousands of travelers, shopkeepers and other visitors in Saddar from inconvenience due to these illegal structures and hurdles on main roads and pavements.

The Mayor, while talking to media representatives, said in order to ensure encroachments-free area around Empress Market and adjacent roads in Saddar, a total of eight monitoring camps have been set up where staff from KMC and police would be on duty on round the clock basis.

The Mayor observed that the Empress Market was constructed in 1889 and became a land mark in Karachi. “We will make this place better,” he added.

He said hundreds of push carts, patharas and other encroachments were removed during this operation and the whole corridor in front of Empress Market will be made free from any encroachments.

He said Karachi is the heart of Pakistan and likewise Empress Market Saddar is heart of Karachi city.

All banners, billboards and hoarding and cable wires will also be removed during this operation from and around the Empress Market and tree plantation will be performed here.

APP

Story first published: 22nd May 2018