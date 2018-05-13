May 12 carnage was a conspiracy against MQM: Sattar

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

President Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has said that May 12 carnage in Karachi was a conspiracy against his party.

Sattar, speaking to media, said that 14 out of 48 victims were from MQM.

Sattar further stated that that no other political party has released a list of its martyrs.

He continued, “Eleven years have passed and there is no clue as to who was responsible for the incident.”

He went on to claim that ethnic riots were promoted in Karachi through target killing.

“The Karachi Operation was started on the demand of MQM. Pakistan People’s Party fueled the conspiracy for votes.”

He confessed that the decision of organizing a rally on 12th May 2007 was a wrong one.

“We took a wrong decision of organizing a rally on May 12,” Sattar said. “We held a quran khwani for the victims of the carnage while the parties doing politics on the matter are holding rallies.”

