Math and science alliance shines light into Pakistan’s education blackhole

I am not particularly fond of children. On the flight to Islamabad from Karachi 7A, 7B, 7C were taken up by exceptionally vocal ear-blocked ones. And so, by the time I arrived for a panel hosted by Alif Ailaan on children learning science, I was not in a reasonable mood.

I have had a long, pleasant association with Alif Ailaan, which has tirelessly fought to make education a drawing room discussion topic. As a data nut, I have hungrily awaited their numbers on the education landscape. I am especially indebted to Salman Naveed there who cracked open my understanding of how education budgets are prepared across the provinces for a series we did at The Express Tribune.

And so, when they asked me to come for the screening of their documentary ‘Mein Tharparkar Houn’ (I am Tharparkar) about the science festival organized in the district, I was only too happy to come. The eight-minute film was to be followed by a panel discussion led by Fasi Zaka. I had been invited to talk about my experience at the science festival organized in Swat a month earlier and I was bursting to talk about it. It was also going to be a pleasure to meet Partab Shivani, the CEO of Thar Education Alliance, and Lalah Rukh, the CEO and founder of Science Fuse, who were going to share their experiences and what they saw as the way forward.

The documentary is about a little girl called Guriya in Mithi. She looks at her mangled Barbie doll and wonders why its legs don’t move. She looks at the stars in the Tharparkar night sky and wonders what else is out there. Her father listens to her questions but doesn’t have any answers.

Then Partab Shivani and his team of intrepid volunteers organize a science festival in Mithi on February 14 and 15 and invite government school children. On the big day Guriya’s father puts her on his motorcycle and takes her to see it. And for the first time, in the tent that mimics a planetarium, she finally begins to understand what a galaxy is. She sees the Earth and Moon. She sees the robotics and understands why and how her Barbie doll could move.

By this point into the screening my Mac Graphblack Technakohl Liner had well streaked down my face and had taken with it my sullen outlook on children. I wanted to hug all of them in Thar, so moved was I by their incredible journey. It was, of course, terribly apt that Salman Naveed mentioned into the discussion that part of their work was to make “thick-skinned” people care about education.

The people who can send their children to elite private schools or have had the privilege to study at foreign universities perhaps need reminding from time to time that we have an education emergency in Pakistan. According to the latest Pakistan Education Statistics report, there are 22.8 million children who are still out of school. The national average score in subjects like maths and science is below 50% as per the National Assessment Test 2016 report.

This is why Partab Shivani said that the Thar Science Festival was exactly the kind of opportunity the children needed (15,000 attended). The only stories coming out of Thar are of malnutrition and a lack of water. But these children show that it is just a matter of giving them a chance. In fact, volunteers have since come forward in droves to eagerly ask when the next event is.

Lalah had a delightful story to tell about the children’s curiosity. In Mithi, as she demonstrated science by blowing soap bubbles, one of them asked her a question even she could not answer: Is a bubble liquid or solid? She also made the excellent point that science academia needs to get involved with these kinds of initiatives.

The science festivals have been immensely successful. In Swat I was crushed from all sides by young girls and boys eager to show off their homemade air-conditioners, biogas models, electrostatic demonstrations. Where their experiments wobbled or a buddy faltered, the other team members would dive in to rescue the situation, showing outstanding teamwork.

Even as they rattled off the explanations of their experiments, or answered questions, I could tell that this was a first public encounter on such a large scale for them. Swat had opened up and its kids were shining. After all the conflict, all I wanted from this valley was a post-conflict glow.

And so, Alif Ailaan, for me, had transitioned from hardcore data analysis to real fieldwork, which is why it was a shame to hear from campaign director Mosharraf Zaidi that the project was wrapping up August after five years of funding. Fortunately, though, the next chapter is the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science to be run by Salman Naveed.

Since January 2017, PAMS and its member organisations have worked with over 150,000 students across 30 districts. They have held science festivals, Math-a-Thons and science activities in government schools and universities.

The other happy announcement from Alif Ailaan was that it has launched a mobile app called Taleem Do to encourage people to report stories, photos and videos on schools. It was developed by DPL and the content will go on Alif Ailaan’s website and social media networks.

Alif Ailaan hopes that in the upcoming general elections people will use this app to raise the demand for every single Pakistani child receiving a high quality education. I have often felt that bottom-up reporting is essential to put pressure on government in Pakistan and I will be tracking the news that people will hopefully give us on what is happening with schools all over Pakistan.

Education is a tricky subject because newsrooms don’t give it the time and space it deserves. Our reporting on the beat is at the bottom of the food chain and most reporters would rather report on terrorism, which is perceived as much sexier. Parents and young students, however, always click on useful education stories in my experience.

The average stories we do see in the Urdu and English media are petulant complaints of what sarkar has not done, while never going into the mechanisms that fail to deliver. Other stories on education emerge at the other end of the spectrum when children achieve some spectacular feat in a competition or abroad.

There is very little in the middle. Education beat reporters are generally the saddest of the lot. When is the last time you saw an education story as the lede in the major newspapers?

And so, with the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science collaborating with organized groups across the country and a more robust way for people to take control of the information on education through the Taleem Do app, I hope that the conversation will continue in the right places because the people on top aren’t always listening. And the kids are asking all the right questions.

(Report by Mahim Maher)

Story first published: 24th May 2018