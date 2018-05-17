Mastung college principal booked on charges of torturing students

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The principal and six students of Cadet College Mastung were booked over their involvement in the torture of fellow pupils.

A video footage shows students of 12th standard beating up students of ninth and tenth grade with batons.

Police completed its investigation. It said that the students committed the act on the saying of college administration.

The college principal Mohammad Iqbal Bangash and a student named Inayatullah were arrested.

The case was booked in City Police Station in Mastung.

The principal was produced in the Balochistan High Court. The interim Regional Police Officer Aitzaz Goraiya informed the court that nine suspects have been identified so far.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, in his remarks, said that punishing the principal before the completion of investigation will have a negative impact on the professors.

“No innocent person should be punished,” he remarked.

Justice Hashim Kakar directed the secretary colleges and police officials to tour the college and end the fear of the students.

The principal was sent to jail on remand.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

See Also

Pakistan kills senior Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant in Balochistan raid

May 17, 2018 9:34 am

Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

May 16, 2018 4:09 pm

News from Balochistan

May 15, 2018 11:14 pm

News from Balochistan

May 11, 2018 6:27 pm

News from Balochistan

May 10, 2018 7:08 pm

Sab ka Baap punks give Punjab police a run for their money

May 10, 2018 12:39 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.