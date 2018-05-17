Mastung college principal booked on charges of torturing students

A video footage shows students of 12standard beating up students of ninth and tenth grade with batons.Police completed its investigation. It said that the students committed the act on the saying of college administration.The college principal Mohammad Iqbal Bangash and a student named Inayatullah were arrested.The case was booked in City Police Station in Mastung.The principal was produced in the Balochistan High Court. The interim Regional Police Officer Aitzaz Goraiya informed the court that nine suspects have been identified so far.Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, in his remarks, said that punishing the principal before the completion of investigation will have a negative impact on the professors.“No innocent person should be punished,” he remarked.Justice Hashim Kakar directed the secretary colleges and police officials to tour the college and end the fear of the students.The principal was sent to jail on remand.

Story first published: 17th May 2018