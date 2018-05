The KP government and opposition approved the name of the name of Manzoor Afridi for the caretaker chief minister.

Manzoor Afridi is the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi.

PTI Chairman Imran had endorsed Afridi’s name for the position.

The official announcement will be made on May 27.

Story first published: 26th May 2018