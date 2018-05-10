Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Sargodha, Swat, Peshawar and Malakand

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Sargodha, Peshawar, Swat and Malakand on Thursday–this being the third earthquake to hit Pakistan’s northern areas in two days.
The earthquake was 187 km deep and its epicenter was traced to the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. Tremors were felt in the above mentioned cities at 07:08 pm.
Fearing for their safety, people came out of their homes and malls in open spaces to escape any possible accident or injury. Several people took to Twitter to share the news.
Earthquake…🙏
— Dr. Sidra (@SidraRajpoot786) May 10, 2018
Another earthquake !!!!!!!! #Peshawar
— Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) May 10, 2018
Another #Earthquake. Ya Allah Khair Kar. Number 3 In Just 2 Days.
— Wadana Farooq (@WadanaFarooq) May 10, 2018
ایک بار پر زلزلے کے جھٹکے۔۔ شدت 4.8
Pakistan kp swabi #earthquake
— Muhammad Dawood (@MDawood728) May 10, 2018
Was it an earthquake?
— Noor (@iHudaaa_) May 10, 2018
It was more than an earthquake.#RahamAllah
— TAنVEER 🐦 (@tanveer_speaks) May 10, 2018
