Madrassa roof collapse kills six children in Bajaur

One of the injured children is in a critical condition, said doctors at a Peshawar hospital.The madrassa is located in Mamund tehsil. The roof caved in after a tree fell on it.Strong winds and rain uprooted many trees and signboards in the area. Due to the winds, walls fell on some men, women and children in Bajaur, killing three and 25 others.Rescue efforts are underway. The administration has imposed an emergency in the area due to the harsh weather. Khar DHQ Hospital medical superintendent said 25 people had been brought to them so far.

Story first published: 13th May 2018