Liaquatabad wants to know: 5 questions for the MQM



The MQM likes to say that it gets the most votes from Liaquatabad. But this neighbourhood says its civic problems have only grown with time, even when the MQM ran the city government.

Today, Saturday, the MQM is holding a rally after Maghrib at Liaquatabad’s famous Tanki Ground. We decided to ask it five questions:

1. Why is the MQM getting kunda connections to get electricity at the jalsa’s spot, Tanki Ground? It says it is going to protest load shedding but isn’t it breaking the law by stealing electricity?

2. Why has this neighbourhood not received a proper water supply for at least two decades? The MQM filled the water board’s ranks with its people for a long time. Its mayor was the head of the water board as well. Today the area is supplied by water tankers.

3. Why are water tankers blocking alleyways instead of delivering water?

4. How can it expect people to come out in the heat?

5. Liaquatabad’s elected representatives haven’t visited it for a long time. What was their excuse?

Story first published: 5th May 2018