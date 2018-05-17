LHC throws out treason petition against Nawaz

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Lahore High Court threw out a petition seeking a treason trial for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday. 

Zindabad Party’s representative Aftab Virk had filed the petition against Nawaz Sharif. The high court dismissed the petition after Virk withdrew it.

The high court has reserved its judgment on a similar petition filed by PAT’s Ali Nawaz Gandapur. The petition had sought a treason trial against Nawaz for issuing statements that were against Pakistan’s national interests.

Nawaz Sharif’s recent comments on the Mumbai attacks statement are being criticised heavily by political parties in Pakistan.

In an interview to journalist Cyril Almeida, the former prime minister said that Pakistan should not allow non-state actors to go to India and kill 150 people.

PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have criticised Nawaz Sharif and have asked him to retract his statement.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

