Let the fasting begin: Mosques across Lahore begin Ramazan preparations

May 16, 2018
Jahangir Akram Khan




Mosques across Lahore have started preparations to ensure worshippers accommodated in the best possible way.

Mosques, both big and small, are being cleaned as the number of worshippers during the holy month is expected to increase. Arrangements are underway to ensure Taraweeh prayers are held in mosques across the city.

"Muslims across the city are anxiously waiting for the month of Ramazan to begin," says the imam of a local mosque. "The Holy Quran will be recited and Taraweeh prayers will be recited."

There are around 4500 mosques in the city in total. Authorities have divided the mosques into categories of A, B and C based on the sensitive security situation.

Three thousand security personnel will be deployed at the mosques for security.

"Police officers will patrol the streets and they will also be stationed at rooftops," he said. "Dolphin force will also be working round the clock to ensure security of the worshippers."

The administration has announced that 13,000 volunteers will also be active in ensuring proper security measures are taken.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

An extra pair of eyes and ears: Toba Tek Singh revives chowkidar system

May 16, 2018 8:41 pm

Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan, fasts begin from tomorrow

May 16, 2018 7:40 pm

Orange Line Metro Train makes 2nd test run

May 16, 2018 7:39 pm

As Ramazan approaches, Multan’s utility stores run out of dates

May 16, 2018 6:34 pm

Orange Line train hits the trail

May 16, 2018 12:49 pm

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Karachi for Ramazan moon sighting

May 16, 2018 11:40 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.