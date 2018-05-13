Larkana group clash leaves four dead, seven wounded

May 13, 2018
Naveed Larik

A group clash in Larkana left four people dead and seven others wounded.

The Teeghani and Bijarani groups confronted each other in the jurisdiction of Napurkot Police Station over a conflict.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police claimed to have gunned down two of the four deceased in an encounter.

“Raheem and Saleem were robbers who had a bounty of Rs 0.5 mln each,” SSP Shikarpur Masood Bangash said.

More than 10 cases were filed against the two dacoits in different police stations.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

See Also

Police arrest two suspects for killing 9-year-old in Larkana

May 2, 2018 3:43 pm

I was behind my wife when she was shot. The SHO was also there: Samina Sindhu’s husband

April 12, 2018 2:15 pm

Facebook to offer ‘bounty’ for reporting data abuse

April 10, 2018 10:59 pm

CJ rejects Sindh govt report on Thar children deaths

March 31, 2018 8:31 pm

Students blatantly cheat in first matriculation exam

March 27, 2018 8:04 pm

15-year-old from Larkana pens English novel

March 26, 2018 6:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.