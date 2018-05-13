A group clash in Larkana left four people dead and seven others wounded.
The Teeghani and Bijarani groups confronted each other in the jurisdiction of Napurkot Police Station over a conflict.
The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Police claimed to have gunned down two of the four deceased in an encounter.
“Raheem and Saleem were robbers who had a bounty of Rs 0.5 mln each,” SSP Shikarpur Masood Bangash said.
More than 10 cases were filed against the two dacoits in different police stations.
Published in Pakistan
Story first published: 13th May 2018