A group clash in Larkana left four people dead and seven others wounded.

The Teeghani and Bijarani groups confronted each other in the jurisdiction of Napurkot Police Station over a conflict.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police claimed to have gunned down two of the four deceased in an encounter.

“Raheem and Saleem were robbers who had a bounty of Rs 0.5 mln each,” SSP Shikarpur Masood Bangash said.

More than 10 cases were filed against the two dacoits in different police stations.

Story first published: 13th May 2018