Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N would need to change his disqualification verdict in the assembly and for that, his party would need votes from the masses.

“I am not competing against the ladla and Asif Ali Zardari,” said Nawaz Sharif during a rally at Mansehra, on Sunday.

Nawaz Sharif took shots at PTI chief Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He said that had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa been governed by Shehbaz Sharif, the entire landscape of the province would have changed.

“In Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the old Pakistan is visible,” he said. “In Punjab you can see the Naya Pakistan.”

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had accused him of corruption and nepotism during the past four years. He said that the cricketer-turned-politician had failed in developing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former prime minister said that Pakistanis had rejected Imran Khan and in the upcoming general election, PML-N would get even more votes than it did the last time.

“This time around, PML-N will get even more votes from the people than it did in 2013,” he claimed. “People will reject Zardari and Imran Khan.”

Nawaz said that he was sent home by the judiciary for not receiving salary from his son. He said that even Imran Khan had described the verdict as a weak one. The former prime minister said that this decision would have to be reversed in the assembly.

“To turn this decision around PML-N will require your votes,” he said to the public.

Nawaz said that in a few months’ time, the motorway would be extended up to Abbottabad. He said that the government was trying to extend it all the way to Mansehra.

The former prime minister said that during the PPP era, those who went for the hajj pilgrimage were looted.

Story first published: 6th May 2018