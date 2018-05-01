Labour Day being observed in Pakistan

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Labour Day is being observed today with the renewed pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of labourers.

The day is marked with different rallies and seminars to highlight the fundamental and basic rights of workers.

Labour and traders organizations have chalked out special programmes to highlight the significance of the day.

Seminars will be held in different cities to pay tribute to those who laid down their lives in Chicago in 1886 for the rights of the labourers.

In connection with the day, news channels have prepared special programmes to create awareness among the masses about the rights of the labourers and to express solidarity with this vital segment of the society. -APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

