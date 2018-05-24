KU introduces online form, fee submission system

The Karachi University has introduced online forms and fees collection system for the first time.

A KU spokesperson said on Thursday, the KU has made collection of all sorts of fees and forms online. Students may download the form and submit it online in any branch of UBL, Sindh Bank, HBL, MCB and NBP.

Students may submit filled form and online bank fees receipt with relevant documents at the relevant office/department of the KU.

From May 25, 2018 onwards, all fees will be collected online.

According to details, forms of BA, B.Com Private, registration and examination forms, degree form, verification form, migration form, marks sheet form, scrutiny form and others are available online on KU’s official website.

Before that, students had to come to the KU to get these forms.

“Our major priority is to facilitate students in the best possible manner and to provide them quality facilities, now the students will be able to get these forms online instead of long queues,” said vice chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

