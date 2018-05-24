KP-FATA merger: What’s in it for the tribal areas?

Once the bill is passed and becomes a law, FATA will be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. What’s in it for FATA, by the way?

Once FATA merges with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the high court will function in the tribal areas as well.

FATA will receive Rs24bn annually for development projects. FATA will also receive Rs10bn on an annual basis. Local government elections will be held in FATA and the provincial elections in the tribal areas will be held on April 2019.

Senators elected from FATA will complete their tenure.

Lawmakers in the National Assembly voted in favour of the bill calling for the merger of FATA with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

In the first round, 229 votes were cast in favour of the bill. Eleven MNAs voted against it.

Law Minister Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk tabled the amendment bill. A two-third majority (228 votes) was required to pass it as law.

Story first published: 24th May 2018