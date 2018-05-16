KP built 10 varsities, 47 colleges in five years: Report

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department has constructed 10 additional universities, including two women universities during its five-year tenure.

It was revealed in a performance report of KP Education Department on Wednesday.

The report said 47 new colleges were established during the past five years, including nine boys’ colleges, 32 girls’ colleges, six commerce colleges, and two Home Economics Colleges for women.

Furthermore, 20 more colleges will be completed by end of this year.

As per the report, the budget allocation for Higher Education department increased by 113% and financial assistance for universities by 79% during the past five years.

The report said ratio of admissions in colleges increased by 21% and that of in universities by 43% in last five years.

The report said that Rs.933 million have been spent during the past five years for provision of different facilities in 79 KP colleges.

In an attempt to monitor the performance of colleges, biometric attendance machines have been installed in 185 general colleges and 31 commerce colleges of the province.

Financial assistance of Rs124.6m has been provided to 5,193 unemployed graduates in the province.

Published in Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

KP govt organises first ever sports festival for transgenders

May 16, 2018 5:06 pm

Ahead of Ramazan, power breakdown hits country

May 16, 2018 11:39 am

KP holds festival for differently abled youth

May 10, 2018 9:49 pm

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Sargodha, Swat, Peshawar and Malakand

May 10, 2018 7:36 pm

Bilawal promises to make S Punjab separate province if PPP forms next govt

May 9, 2018 11:25 pm

58th transgender murdered in KP since 2015​

May 9, 2018 7:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.