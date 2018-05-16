KP built 10 varsities, 47 colleges in five years: Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department has constructed 10 additional universities, including two women universities during its five-year tenure.

It was revealed in a performance report of KP Education Department on Wednesday.

The report said 47 new colleges were established during the past five years, including nine boys’ colleges, 32 girls’ colleges, six commerce colleges, and two Home Economics Colleges for women.

Furthermore, 20 more colleges will be completed by end of this year.

As per the report, the budget allocation for Higher Education department increased by 113% and financial assistance for universities by 79% during the past five years.

The report said ratio of admissions in colleges increased by 21% and that of in universities by 43% in last five years.

The report said that Rs.933 million have been spent during the past five years for provision of different facilities in 79 KP colleges.

In an attempt to monitor the performance of colleges, biometric attendance machines have been installed in 185 general colleges and 31 commerce colleges of the province.

Financial assistance of Rs124.6m has been provided to 5,193 unemployed graduates in the province.

Story first published: 16th May 2018