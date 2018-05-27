KP assembly passes FATA merger bill amid protests from JUI-F workers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly passed the FATA merger bill on Sunday, as scores of JUI-F protesters clashed with police outside the assembly in an attempt to prevent the bill from becoming a law.

The session was expected to begin at 2pm.

The road outside the assembly building turned into battleground as JUI-F workers tried to barged in to the assembly building and were also restraining lawmakers from attending the session.

The provincial assembly dissolves on Monday after the completion of its five-year term.

The Senate and the National Assembly have already passed the FATA merger bill. A tw-third majority is now required in favour of the bill at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to clear the way for the merger.

A clash took place between the protesters and law enforcement agencies after stones were thrown at the security team. Police fire tear-gas to disperse the protesters who staged a sit-in and set pro- FATA merger bill banners ablaze.

After the passage of the bill, FATA will get 16 general seats, four seats for women and one seat for non-Muslims in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Elections on these seats will be held within a year after the 2018 general elections.

The amendment bill reduces the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 336.

The bill also reduces the number of seats in the Senate from 104 to 96. The existing members of the Senate from FATA will continue to serve until expiry of their respective terms of office.

The constitutional amendment repeals Article 247, which places the tribal areas under the command of the President.

Story first published: 27th May 2018