KP Assembly likely to pass FATA merger bill on Sunday

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the session of provincial assembly on Sunday. The house is expected to pass Constitution Amendment Bill, 2018, finalising the merger of FATA with KP.

The National Assembly and Senate have already passed the bill with two-thirds majority for merger of FATA in country’s historic legislation.

As a result of the legislation, FATA will be granted 16 general seats, four seats for women and one seat for non-Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Elections to these seats shall be held within one year after the general elections 2018.

The amendment reduces the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 336. The members of the National Assembly from FATA to be elected in 2018 election shall continue till dissolution of the Lower House.

According to the constitution amendment, the number of seats of Senate has been reduced to 96 from one 104. The existing members of the Senate from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas shall continue till expiry of their respective terms of office.

The constitution amendment also envisages amendments in article 246 and repeals article 247 which place the tribal areas under the command and control of President.

Story first published: 26th May 2018