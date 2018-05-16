Khursheed Shah to reveal caretaker PM’s name in another two days

May 16, 2018
Abbas Shabbir

Last Friday, Khursheed Shah said he will reveal the name of the caretaker PM on May 15. On Wednesday, he said that he will make the name public in another two days.

“I will have the final meeting with the PM in two days,” said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly. “Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave me the right to choose the caretaker PM.”

On Friday, Shah told the media that he and PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had agreed upon a name for the caretaker PM. “It’s a secret for now,” he said. “I will announce the name on May 15.” They considered six names and finally reached a consensus on one. According to Shah, they have yet to make the name public because of the media’s tendency to create hue and cry about every other issue. “I am good at keeping secrets,” said Shah. “I will not reveal the name ahead of time.”

The government’s term ends May 31, after which a caretaker setup will take over the affairs of the country and hold the next general elections.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

See Also

Select your words carefully, Khursheed Shah tells politicians

May 14, 2018 11:57 am

Kalabagh dam won’t be built if Sindhis object: Shehbaz Sharif

May 13, 2018 8:58 pm

PPP asks Nawaz to retract ‘irresponsible’ statement on Mumbai attacks

May 13, 2018 6:22 pm

May 12 carnage was a conspiracy against MQM: Sattar

May 13, 2018 11:29 am

Nawaz Sharif is part of ‘international plan’ to weaken army, alleges Imran Khan

May 12, 2018 10:48 pm

PTI rally will be the biggest one in Karachi’s history, says Haleem Adil Sheikh

May 12, 2018 6:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.