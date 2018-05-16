Khursheed Shah to reveal caretaker PM’s name in another two days

Last Friday, Khursheed Shah said he will reveal the name of the caretaker PM on May 15. On Wednesday, he said that he will make the name public in another two days.

“I will have the final meeting with the PM in two days,” said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly. “Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave me the right to choose the caretaker PM.”

On Friday, Shah told the media that he and PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had agreed upon a name for the caretaker PM. “It’s a secret for now,” he said. “I will announce the name on May 15.” They considered six names and finally reached a consensus on one. According to Shah, they have yet to make the name public because of the media’s tendency to create hue and cry about every other issue. “I am good at keeping secrets,” said Shah. “I will not reveal the name ahead of time.”

The government’s term ends May 31, after which a caretaker setup will take over the affairs of the country and hold the next general elections.

Story first published: 16th May 2018