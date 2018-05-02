Khawaja Asif challenges disqualification in Supreme Court

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif challenged high court ruling to disqualify him in Supreme Court Wednesday.

On April 26, a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court disqualified him as a member of the parliament under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution as he failed to disclose his employment with a UAE company and a monthly salary in his nomination.

He was disqualified on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar.

The PML-N leader pleaded with the apex court to annul the IHC’s ruling and a subsequent notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“I could not mention my foreign bank account in the nomination papers unintentionally,” pleaded Mr Asif in the petition.

“However, the high court, without evidence, declared it dishonesty that I did not mention the nonoperational accounts in the papers.”

The high court ruling did not keep the national and UAE laws in view , he added in his plea.

