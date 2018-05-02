Khawaja Asif challenges disqualification in Supreme Court

May 2, 2018
Shehzad Ali

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif challenged high court ruling to disqualify him in Supreme Court Wednesday.

On April 26, a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court disqualified him as a member of the parliament under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution as he failed to disclose his employment with a UAE company and a monthly salary in his nomination.

He was disqualified on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar.

The PML-N leader pleaded with the apex court to annul the IHC’s ruling and a subsequent notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“I could not mention my foreign bank account in the nomination papers unintentionally,” pleaded Mr Asif in the petition.

“However, the high court, without evidence, declared it dishonesty that I did not mention the nonoperational accounts in the papers.”

The high court ruling did not keep the national and UAE laws in view , he added in his plea.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

This is how politicians reacted to Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

April 26, 2018 11:25 pm

Asif decides to challenge his disqualification in SC

April 26, 2018 8:14 pm

SC seeks report on foreign currency transactions of 2017-18

April 26, 2018 7:21 pm

Will not compromise on sanctity of vote: Nawaz

April 26, 2018 6:38 pm

Imran welcomes Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

April 26, 2018 5:00 pm

Analysis: Election will determine if these decisions against PML-N will have a fallout

April 26, 2018 3:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.