Karachiites turn to the beach for relief—only to be charged twice for parking

It seems as if the local government is hell-bent on making the lives of Karachiites miserable. As the heat turns up and residents take to the beach to cool off, they're being charged twice for parking by local government officials.
KMC and District Council Karachi officials are charging people two times on Sandspit road for parking. The charges range from Rs 20-200.
Angry residents could be seen getting into arguments with the officials over being made to pay twice for parking.
"We know we're being extorted to pay twice for parking charges," said one resident.
Story first published: 6th May 2018