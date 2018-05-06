Karachiites turn to the beach for relief—only to be charged twice for parking

May 6, 2018
Shafqat Aziz




It seems as if the local government is hell-bent on making the lives of Karachiites miserable. As the heat turns up and residents take to the beach to cool off, they're being charged twice for parking by local government officials. 

KMC and District Council Karachi officials are charging people two times on Sandspit road for parking. The charges range from Rs 20-200.

Angry residents could be seen getting into arguments with the officials over being made to pay twice for parking.

"We know we're being extorted to pay twice for parking charges," said one resident.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 6th May 2018

 

See Also

Panic brings Bahria Town rates down—closer to pre-bubble prices

May 5, 2018 10:06 pm

MQM flays PPP, PSP at unity show in Karachi

May 5, 2018 9:57 pm

Karachi: NADRA to provide services at your doorsteps

May 5, 2018 4:42 pm

MQM can hold as many rallies as it wants, Karachi will vote for PPP: Murad

May 5, 2018 3:54 pm

Explainer: You have a Bahria Town plot, now what?

May 4, 2018 11:29 pm

Pakistan Cup 2018: Sindh – Punjab fixture ends in a tie

May 4, 2018 11:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 06 May 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 06 May 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 05 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.