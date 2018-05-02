Karachi won’t get fruits in Ramzan if KE fails to restore markets’ power

Asif Ahmed, chairman of the Market Committee, said that K-electric suspended power supply to the fruit and vegetable market six months ago and had promised to install meters within a month.“It has been four months but the meters have not been installed,” he said. “We have paid Rs95 million to K-Electric in the last 16 months.”Asif said that the commissioner had been informed that if the fruit and vegetable sellers' demands were not met, they would not supply their products to Karachi.

