Karachi won’t get fruits in Ramzan if KE fails to restore markets’ power

May 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Karachi’s fruit and vegetable sellers threatened to shut down the city’s main market if K-electric failed to restore power supply, SAMAA TV reported on Wednesday. 

Asif Ahmed, chairman of the Market Committee, said that K-electric suspended power supply to the fruit and vegetable market six months ago and had promised to install meters within a month.

“It has been four months but the meters have not been installed,” he said. “We have paid Rs95 million to K-Electric in the last 16 months.”

Asif said that the commissioner had been informed that if the fruit and vegetable sellers' demands were not met, they would not supply their products to Karachi.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd May 2018

 

See Also

Rickshaw driver, wife shot to death in Karachi

May 2, 2018 4:57 pm

PPP will hold rallies in every area of Karachi, Bilawal tells MQM-P

May 1, 2018 7:17 pm

Not joining PPP, says Amjad Sabri’s mother

April 30, 2018 8:03 pm

MQM-P factions will reunite in a couple of days, says Tessori

April 30, 2018 7:25 pm

Lessons from a village in Kuala Lumpur for Karachi city decay

April 30, 2018 1:20 pm

Bilawal Bhutto hits out at MQM, Imran Khan at Karachi power show

April 29, 2018 9:05 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 02 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.