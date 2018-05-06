Karachi: Two children drown in water park

A family picnic turned into horror when two children drowned at the Super Highway water park, on Sunday.

According to details, the affected family are residents of Karachi’s Garden. The family had gone to the water park to spend quality time on the holiday.

The two children, five-year-old Hammad and seven-year-old Hamas, drowned while playing in the pool.

Bodies of the children were shifted to a nearby hospital. Family of the two children and residents of the area were deeply grieved upon hearing the sad news of the children’s death.

Story first published: 6th May 2018